Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Pool were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after buying an additional 165,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $408,571,000 after buying an additional 123,545 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $572.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. Pool’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

