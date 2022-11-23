Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.15% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile



Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

