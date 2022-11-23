Bank of Montreal Can Sells 124,358 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 218.2% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,861,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,276,690 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth about $32,653,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15,186.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 695,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 690,983 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 11,161,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,419,000 after buying an additional 651,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,659,000 after buying an additional 511,857 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.07. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.