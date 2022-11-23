Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $14,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $105.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

