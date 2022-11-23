Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.21 Million Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of WestRock worth $14,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. WestRock has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). WestRock had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

