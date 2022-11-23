Bank of Montreal Can Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) by 6,133.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,233,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOA. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $149,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 830,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NOA stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

