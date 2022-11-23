Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.07% of Fortive worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $761,192,000 after buying an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,180,000 after buying an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,885,000 after buying an additional 645,277 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

