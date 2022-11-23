Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $188,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,559.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $32.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $494.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.51.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneWater Marine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.7% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OneWater Marine Company Profile

ONEW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

