Jeffrey Philip Stone Sells 3,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90.

Stantec Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$67.66 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.05.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stantec

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.50.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

