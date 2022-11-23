Jeffrey Philip Stone Sells 3,000 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.23, for a total transaction of C$201,696.90.
Stantec Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$67.66 on Wednesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of C$53.12 and a 1 year high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.05.
Stantec Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Recommended Stories
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.