David S. Perpich Sells 6,478 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYT opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.96. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 656.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

