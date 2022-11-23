WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Insider Purchases C$240,916.95 in Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 103,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,916.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,945,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,343,776.27.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 52,500 shares of WildBrain stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,443.75.

Shares of WILD opened at C$2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.22 million and a PE ratio of 26.70. WildBrain Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$3.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01.

WILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

