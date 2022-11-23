Scott L. Bok Purchases 24,850 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GHL stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.08. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

