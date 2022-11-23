BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Matthew J. Gould Buys 12,500 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,500 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,145,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,665,466.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BRT Apartments Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $391.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
