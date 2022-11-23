Rohit Makharia Sells 82,750 Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SES AI Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15. SES AI Co. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SES. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $30,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SES AI Company Profile

SES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

