Vernon James Ellis Sells 1,500 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FTI Consulting Price Performance
NYSE FCN opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.
Further Reading
