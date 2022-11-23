Vernon James Ellis Sells 1,500 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

NYSE FCN opened at $172.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.36 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 132.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 653.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 103.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

