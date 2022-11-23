& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 12,700 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $514,477.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,764 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $352,225.16.

On Monday, November 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 3,702 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $148,598.28.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,106 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $44,317.42.

On Monday, October 31st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 35,801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $1,470,705.08.

On Friday, August 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 4,014 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $242,927.28.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,937.94 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $146.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.02 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

About Goosehead Insurance



Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

