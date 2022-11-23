John Bradley Schmieder Sells 2,500 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $169.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $906.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.55 and a beta of 0.60. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $333.42.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -84.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,901,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

MLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

