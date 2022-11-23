Kenneth Canestrari Sells 4,100 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $80.45.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 25.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $18,430,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $110,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,370 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 48,865 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

