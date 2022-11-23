Guild Deborah Sells 2,833 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average of $160.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

