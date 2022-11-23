Insider Buying: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Acquires 15,000 Shares of Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider John T. Treace acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $327,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,541,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,969,962.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

TMCI opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 35.87%. On average, analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMCI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at about $11,740,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 152,240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

