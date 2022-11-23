Joseph C. Bartolacci Sells 10,000 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $960.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $38.26.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
