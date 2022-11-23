Joseph C. Bartolacci Sells 10,000 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Stock

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,412,179.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthews International Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $960.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $38.26.

Matthews International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 94.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

