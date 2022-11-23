Chaim Hurvitz Acquires 287,812 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Chaim Hurvitz bought 287,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $284,933.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,933.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chaim Hurvitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Chaim Hurvitz bought 40,408 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,448.80.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

