Chaim Hurvitz Acquires 287,812 Shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) Director Chaim Hurvitz bought 287,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $284,933.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,933.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Chaim Hurvitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 18th, Chaim Hurvitz bought 40,408 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $44,448.80.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NRx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
