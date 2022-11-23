Glenn J. Williams Sells 4,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Primerica Stock Up 1.6 %

PRI stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

