Erin L. Polek Sells 2,894 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOMGet Rating) CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.43. The firm has a market cap of $138.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,307,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

