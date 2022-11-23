Enrique T. Salem Sells 96,136 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 96,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,971,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,846,907.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Flywire Stock Down 1.6 %

FLYW opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.91 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $43.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 115,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

