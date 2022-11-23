Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.97, for a total value of $2,111,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of UTHR opened at $270.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $271.22.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
