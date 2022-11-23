Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:VIMGF opened at 3.20 on Tuesday. Vimian Group AB has a 52 week low of 3.20 and a 52 week high of 3.63.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
