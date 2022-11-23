ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ITMPF. Jefferies Financial Group cut ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($4.97) to GBX 280 ($3.31) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut ITM Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut ITM Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ITM Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $355.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Stock Up 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.