The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Macquarie cut shares of The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Star Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. The Star Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

