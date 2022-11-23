CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

