CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CEVMF opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $78.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
