Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $282.00 to $278.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.71.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $251.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average of $235.54. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

