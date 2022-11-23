Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $568.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

