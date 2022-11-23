Three-B Lp Pangaea Acquires 1,897 Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $19,330.43. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,551.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Three-B Lp Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 17th, Three-B Lp Pangaea acquired 22,325 shares of Cartesian Growth stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $223,919.75.

Shares of GLBL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

