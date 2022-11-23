Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Insider Peter Alan Lacey Sells 190,000 Shares

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Rating) insider Peter Alan Lacey sold 190,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$19,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,100.

Peter Alan Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 14th, Peter Alan Lacey sold 400,000 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$38,000.00.

Prospera Energy Stock Up 18.2 %

CVE:GXR opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07. Prospera Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.05 and a 52-week high of C$0.15.

Prospera Energy Company Profile

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

