Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Robyn Clubb Buys 1,000 Shares

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Rating) insider Robyn Clubb purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.69 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of A$10,690.00 ($7,079.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Elders’s previous Final dividend of $0.22. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Elders Limited provides livestock, real estate, and wool agency services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. It operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, Feed and Processing Services, and Corporate Services and Other Costs segments. The company offers rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

