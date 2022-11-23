Jeffrey Ishmael Purchases 6,500 Shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,279.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Ishmael also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 7,926 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $16,565.34.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Ishmael bought 5,171 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $13,858.28.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeffrey Ishmael purchased 11,275 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $33,261.25.

On Thursday, August 25th, Jeffrey Ishmael acquired 5,435 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $16,087.60.

IDN stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.45. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

