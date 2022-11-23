Brandon Seibel Acquires 2,014 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brandon Seibel acquired 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,410.
Brandon Seibel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Brandon Seibel bought 1,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.
VerticalScope Trading Up 16.5 %
Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.47. The firm has a market cap of C$106.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.
About VerticalScope
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.
