Brandon Seibel Acquires 2,014 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brandon Seibel acquired 2,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,410.

Brandon Seibel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Brandon Seibel bought 1,000 shares of VerticalScope stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, with a total value of C$5,000.00.

VerticalScope Trading Up 16.5 %

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$5.01 on Wednesday. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$4.01 and a twelve month high of C$30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.47. The firm has a market cap of C$106.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About VerticalScope

FORA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$24.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on VerticalScope from C$20.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform in Canada. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, custom content solutions, and programmatic advertising; and e-commerce solutions. The company also focus on hyper-specific subjects that engender strong affinity from online communities of enthusiasts, super fans, experts, pros, hobbyists, and armchair analysts.

