Robert C. Flexon Purchases 19,750 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,257.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,657.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charah Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.81.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charah Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,416,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 110,470 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Charah Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,324,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 145,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.