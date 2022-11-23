Robert C. Flexon Purchases 19,750 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,257.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,657.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Charah Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. The company has a market cap of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
See Also
