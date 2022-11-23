Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 11,787 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $17,326.89. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 656,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,636 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $2,159.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72.

RealReal Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of REAL stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.37.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 758.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RealReal by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in RealReal by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.