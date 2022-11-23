Todd G. Schwartz Buys 6,806 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 6,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $16,198.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 367,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,833.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

OppFi Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OppFi by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in OppFi by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 732,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in OppFi by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About OppFi

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

