ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells $18,203.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $18,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 177 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $5,318.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. Analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

