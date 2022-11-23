ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Insider Sells $18,203.00 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) insider Nasim Golzadeh sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $18,203.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Nasim Golzadeh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Nasim Golzadeh sold 177 shares of ShotSpotter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $5,318.85.
ShotSpotter Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $39.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Trading of ShotSpotter
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
ShotSpotter Company Profile
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
