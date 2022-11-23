Howard E. Woolley Buys 936 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Howard E. Woolley bought 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,004.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $82,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance
Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.
Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.