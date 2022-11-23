Howard E. Woolley Buys 936 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) Director Howard E. Woolley bought 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,004.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $82,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 166.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.