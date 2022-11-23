Howard E. Woolley Buys 936 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2022

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) Director Howard E. Woolley bought 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,004.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $82,314.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Performance

Shares of APLE stock opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 24.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 166.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 59,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.