MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) CEO Jeff W. Dick Purchases 374 Shares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) CEO Jeff W. Dick acquired 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,786.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,946.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB opened at $29.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.77 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.51.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

