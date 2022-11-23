LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CEO Acquires $15,600.00 in Stock

LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) CEO John D. Dilullo purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,740.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LVOX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. LiveVox Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of -0.75.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). LiveVox had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveVox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of LiveVox from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 35,397 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveVox by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 104,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LiveVox by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LiveVox by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 268,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LiveVox by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,529,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 389,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

