Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 11,174 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $16,425.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,060.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RealReal Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ REAL opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $16.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REAL. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

RealReal Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

