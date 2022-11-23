James Nias Sells 975 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) CAO James Nias sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $10,276.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,413.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LASR opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.36 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.37.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. Analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in nLIGHT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

