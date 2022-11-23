Graham Alistair Chisholm Sells 100,000 Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,018,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$152,830.50.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 99,870 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$19,974.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,130 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$16,020.80.

On Thursday, September 8th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 55,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$7,770.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$8,500.00.

CMC Metals stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78. CMC Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.29.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

