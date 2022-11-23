Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke Purchases 5,915 Shares

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) President Garrett Gafke acquired 5,915 shares of Intellicheck stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 90,693 shares in the company, valued at $181,386. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Garrett Gafke bought 1,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $2,910.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IDN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Intellicheck to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 67,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,486,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 696,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

