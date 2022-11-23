Theodore G. Schwartz Buys 6,900 Shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $16,767.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,958.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

OppFi Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:OPFI opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market cap of $271.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

