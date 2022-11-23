Evan H. Wax Purchases 1,100 Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Stock

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating) Director Evan H. Wax purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $12,155.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,838.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Servotronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SVT opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Servotronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Get Servotronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Servotronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Servotronics

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Servotronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servotronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.